Family Management Corp Purchases 51,358 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 117.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,358 shares during the period. Family Management Corp owned 0.20% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 159,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

