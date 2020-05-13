Family Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 1.2% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,873,000 after acquiring an additional 672,742 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,799,000 after acquiring an additional 651,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after acquiring an additional 520,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

FIS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.49. 6,422,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,264. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

