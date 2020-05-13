Family Management Corp Raises Stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Family Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 68,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 224,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 158,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,932. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

