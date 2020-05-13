Family Management Corp Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Family Management Corp reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.1% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,661,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,625 shares of company stock worth $19,909,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $19.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $577.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,495. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $520.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $581.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.