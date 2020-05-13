FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:FFG opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $892.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on FBL Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

