Fetch Price Hits $0.0409 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043045 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.92 or 0.03547566 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031645 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001887 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

