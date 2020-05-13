FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Insider Jonathan Bayer Sells 100,000 Shares

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) insider Jonathan Bayer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $1,031,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,580.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FGL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 3,084,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FGL Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). FGL had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. FGL’s payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in FGL during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the first quarter worth $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FGL during the first quarter worth $353,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FGL during the first quarter worth $5,390,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FGL by 1,674.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,071,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

FG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of FGL from a “b+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

