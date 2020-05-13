Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $158,261,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,644,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 808,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,664,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 620,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $71,188,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

