Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 68,732 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 262.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,968 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 68,732 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,196. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.