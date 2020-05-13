Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 19,060 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

