Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,023 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,957,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,439,000 after acquiring an additional 331,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after acquiring an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,404,000 after purchasing an additional 487,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.56. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

