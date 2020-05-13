Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 719 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock opened at $262.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.00. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.