Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 7,903 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after buying an additional 789,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,905 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.