Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.75 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.55.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.18. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.