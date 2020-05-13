Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.39 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $319.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.20.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

