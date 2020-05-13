Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.10% of SVB Financial Group worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,698,000 after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.0% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,449,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 587,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,724,000 after buying an additional 50,553 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.93.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,629. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $169.85 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.64 and a 200 day moving average of $217.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

