Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,684 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,276,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

