Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,984 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,736.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,686,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 143,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,834,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 846.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $184.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.64. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $226.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.