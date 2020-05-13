Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 50,227 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50,227 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $177.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.14. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.