Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,120 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.19.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

