FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $3.99 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.00. 9,420,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,242,556. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

