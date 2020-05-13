FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $7 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,190,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,554,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.