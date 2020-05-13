FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 3,917 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,511,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,731,715. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

