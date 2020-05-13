First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

FAF opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $81,341,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,172,000 after buying an additional 651,033 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in First American Financial by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,072,000 after buying an additional 481,818 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $16,766,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $17,495,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

