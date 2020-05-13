First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) PT Lowered to $32.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on First National Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of FNLIF remained flat at $$20.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

