Flit Token (FLT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $656.00

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Flit Token has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar. Flit Token has a market capitalization of $1,836.31 and $656.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flit Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00460725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011848 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 232.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031412 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004540 BTC.

About Flit Token

Flit Token is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken. Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.