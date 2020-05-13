FLO (FLO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,940.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $33,940.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLO has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00048517 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

