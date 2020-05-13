FOAM (FOAM) Trading Down 51.3% This Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $75,296.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 51.3% against the dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.02041765 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00076713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00173288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00040248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,281,043 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

