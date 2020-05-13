Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.30. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FET. Bank of America downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

