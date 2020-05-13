Fountain Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Fountain has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $63,622.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.02041166 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00171473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.