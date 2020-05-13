FunFair (FUN) Market Cap Achieves $16.34 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, FunFair has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and approximately $376,305.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gate.io.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, ABCC, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

