FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Issued By National Bank Financial

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Hydro One in a report issued on Sunday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.52.

H has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CSFB lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Laurentian upped their target price on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.85.

Hydro One stock opened at C$25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion and a PE ratio of 19.50. Hydro One has a one year low of C$20.25 and a one year high of C$29.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.74.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

