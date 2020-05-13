FY2020 Earnings Forecast for K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Issued By Cormark

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Cormark analyst forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on K-Bro Linen and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight Capital downgraded K-Bro Linen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$30.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$26.27 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$23.73 and a 12 month high of C$46.44. The company has a market cap of $275.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.77.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.95 million.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

