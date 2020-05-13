FY2020 EPS Estimates for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Lowered by Analyst

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Construction Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROAD. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

In other news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 14,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $248,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SunTx Capital Management Corp. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,323,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 69.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,627,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after buying an additional 1,487,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,566,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 74,224 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,411,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 330,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,316,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

