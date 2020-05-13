FY2020 EPS Estimates for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Raised by Analyst

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Malibu Boats in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MBUU. TheStreet cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.