FY2020 EPS Estimates for Primoris Services Corp Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,515,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 72,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,165.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Primoris Services news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

