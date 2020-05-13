Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GRTX traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 13,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,689. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $290.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

In related news, insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $37,258.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,258.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,308 shares of company stock valued at $64,186.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRTX. ValuEngine upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

