Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,890,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 39,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,723,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,166,825. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. GAP has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

