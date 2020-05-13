Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Short Interest Update

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

GRMN stock opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.12. Garmin has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $435,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.