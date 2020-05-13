Gas Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00013322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, Switcheo Network and Koinex. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.08 or 0.02040894 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00173377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Koinex, Coinnest, Kucoin, DragonEX, Bitinka, Poloniex, Huobi, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

