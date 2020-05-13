GCN Coin Trading 17.8% Higher This Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 61.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $24.68 and $7.50. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $76,630.55 and $29.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00460966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003105 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005437 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000248 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $24.43, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55, $5.60, $32.15 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.