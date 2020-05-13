GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

GDI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

GDI opened at C$33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.38. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$24.19 and a 12 month high of C$38.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$344.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.20 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

