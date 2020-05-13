Genaro Network (GNX) Price Tops $0.0069

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Allcoin, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.27 or 0.03529946 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055180 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031239 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,031,188 tokens. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC, Allcoin, BigONE, CoinMex, Bibox, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

