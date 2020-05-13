General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,226. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

