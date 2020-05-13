General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 3.5% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.56. 5,467,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,802. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

