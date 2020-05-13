General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $69.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

