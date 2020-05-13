GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 8,848 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $33,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,682 shares of company stock valued at $357,548. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,709,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 425,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 336,979 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $740.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

