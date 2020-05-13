Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $902.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce sales of $902.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $984.09 million and the lowest is $815.17 million. Genpact reported sales of $881.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NYSE:G opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Genpact news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2,978.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $110,322,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,444 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Genpact by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,480,000 after purchasing an additional 641,383 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.