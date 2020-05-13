Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given “Hold” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GILD. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

GILD opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 169.3% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 718,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 106,530 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

