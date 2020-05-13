GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Buys £118.51 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($22.27) per share, with a total value of £118.51 ($155.89).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Emma Walmsley bought 28 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £430.08 ($565.75).

On Tuesday, March 10th, Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,569 ($20.64) per share, with a total value of £125.52 ($165.11).

On Monday, February 17th, Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32).

Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 22.98 ($0.30) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,729.98 ($22.76). The company had a trading volume of 5,402,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,579.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,680.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11385.0003131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 71.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,110 ($27.76) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,812.24 ($23.84).

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

